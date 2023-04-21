A family from Delhi faced a unique challenge when their daughter's US wedding was planned, as they did not have the required visas to enter the country.

So the family came up with a clever way to attend their daughter's US wedding without a US visa as the wait time for visitor visas to the US can be up to a year for Indians, despite recent efforts to reduce the wait time by deploying temporary visa officers in Mumbai.

The bride's family did not want her to proceed with the wedding without her parents present. In a creative solution, the wedding ceremony has been scheduled to be held in Blaine, Washington, near the Peace Arch, a monument located on the US-Canada border.

The has a park in the border is considered neutral ground where Americans and Canadians can mingle without going through immigration.

The American Kitchen building in the southern half of the park will host the wedding, while the bride's parents and other family members, who have Canadian visas, will enter from the Canadian side.

This way, both families could attend the wedding without any visa issues.