The Coronavirus Pandemic has forced the entire world into isolation. Citizens have been advised to avoid travelling, step out of their homes of its very urgent. Even in such a serious situation, our celebs are trying hard to lighten-up the moods of their fans and Arshad Warsi is one of them.

On Friday, he shared a video of one of Himesh Reshammiya's old song from 2011 and revealed that the renowned singer already knew about Coronavirus and had warned us about the deadly disease.

Choreographer-turned-actor Arshad Warsi is well known for his comic timing and his recent tweet proves it all. The 51-year old shared a video of Himesh Reshammiya's 2011 song 'Umrao Jaan' wherein the song starts with the lyrics, "Listen, tell all. No touching, no touching... only seeing, only seeing. Understand?"

Arshad Warsi's hilarious comment on Himesh Reshammiya wins the internet

And explaining why he said so, Arshad in a hilarious post on Twitter said that Himesh Reshammiya had already predicted Coronavirus back in the days.

"This is the only song that is playing in my head now a days....Himesh Reshammiya saw the future", Warsi's tweet.

This is the only song that is playing in my head now a days....Himesh Reshammiya saw the future ??https://t.co/EsuisAz2UE — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) March 20, 2020

The song goes with the current situation everyone is facing due to Coronavirus where social distancing has become very important. Furthermore, PM Modi, yesterday announced a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday, i.e, 22nd March, asking people to stay at their homes from 7 AM to 9 PM and celebrate a successful union by clapping at the balcony of their houses.

Bollywood unites against Coronavirus Pandemic

Bollywood celebrities and sports stars like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar took up the handwash challenge to promote the importance of good hygiene even as they remain in quarantine. More and more celebs are joining the community of promoting 'Stay Safe from Coronavirus'.

Meanwhile, now that movie shootings have been suspended across all of India, Arshad will have to wait to complete his ongoing film Durgavati, which features Bhumi Pedenekar in lead actress role.

Elsewhere, the 51-year-old was most recently seen in television thriller series Asur that will premier on OTT platforms.