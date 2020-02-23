Bhumi Pednekar's fat to fit journey is inspiring to many. From Dum Laga Ke Haisha to Takth, the actor has come a long way. However, her love for food is undying and she is a foodie like each one of us. However, the actress gave up on a lot of things to cut down that extra flab.
At an event held in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, Bhumi baked a scrumptious brownie for the guests and media present at the event, and also ate a small piece to satisfy her craving.
The Takht actor spoke about her love for food, her transformation from fat to fit, her cameo in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan and her dream role in Takht.
International Business Times sums up's Bhumi Pednekar's conversation on food, film, and fitness.
Fat to fit journey
After losing weight, I have become very conscious now, like losing weight is tough so is gaining weight. When I was knocking up the extra fat, I gave up on refined sugar eliminated gluten that I used to eat on time. Would not eating post 7. I was aware of what I'm eating and started feeling healthier than ever.
On her love for food
I love brownie, and I just bake it revels the actress as she donned the hat of a chef. Cooking is therapy. I am a very big foodie. It makes you happy and comfortable, food plays a very big impact on life. Eating right makes your day energetic. In fact, a lot of my schedule is planned around my food.
On her tryst with cooking
When I was in school, I baked a cake for my parents and that turned out to be a disaster after which I tried my hands on cooking while I was hooting for Sonchiriya as it was part of the prep. That's how I learned cooking and now I not only love eating but love cooking too.
View this post on Instagram
Dearest Kartik and Aman, Your love is eternal and it’s going to leave an everlasting impression on the world.I can’t wait to celebrate your union today ♥️ @ayushmannk @jitendrak1 So proud ?? All the best @hiteshkewalya ... Aapki suggu ka aashirwad hai ? And @aanandlrai @cypplofficial as always we are ready for the zyada celebration sir :) Team #shubhmangalsaavdhan @neena_gupta @gajrajrao @maanvigagroo @manurishichadha congratulations and aapke sundar parivaar se milne ke liye hum taiyaar hai ♥️
On her cameo in Shubh Mangala Zyada Savdhaan
It's my special appearance in the fil, It's a franchise of Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan and the writer has written both the films. The director is my old film and it's a friendly appearance. I miss my audience and seeing their reaction. I will be coming soon to theatres.
View this post on Instagram
Presenting #TAKHT directed by Karan Johar Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta Screenplay by Sumit Roy Starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor Releasing Christmas, 24.12.2021 #HirooYashJohar @karanjohar @apoorva1972 #SumitRoy @ranveersingh #KareenaKapoorKhan @aliaabhatt @vickykaushal09 @janhvikapoor @anilskapoor @somenmishra @dharmamovies
On Takht
Takht is my dream project and it's my third collaboration with Dharma. It's a very special film and I am excited about the film.