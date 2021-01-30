The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on many sectors, but the education has been the worst affected by it all. With schools, colleges and academics being shut for almost an entire academic year, students are clueless about what's next. But the latest decision by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) comes as a relief to not just students, but also to parents and teachers alike.

The Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, during an interaction with CBSE board on Thursday, decided that if a student fails in any of the three elective subjects such as Science, Mathematics and Social Science, the failed subject will be replaced by the "Skill Subject". The scorecard will then be calculated based on best of five subjects.

Scorecard based on holistic progress

"The report card will not only highlight the merit-based performance of students but also give feedback regarding cognitive social, emotional and practical skills gained by students. The board will focus on capacity building and standardised criterion with a global benchmark," the minister said.

As per the new rule, the 20 percent allotted to skill-based subjects went up to 30 percent. This is also in line with the government's Skill India initiative.

The CBSE class 10 and 12 exams will be conducted from May 4 to June 10, Union Education Minister had announced recently. Practical examinations will commence from March 1. As for the results, CBSE board will declare them by July 15.