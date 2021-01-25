The Central Crime Branch (CCB) today arrested Sana Bedi, a stenographer in the exam division's Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) controller, who allegedly played a key role in having the papers leaked, continuing its investigations into the FDA question paper leak case.

Joint Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil said Sana Bedi had access to the question papers, and she leaked them to Ramesh, who gave them to Chandru, the main accused. Ramesh was arrested by the CCB in his hometown of Bagalkot. Sana is the second accused arrested by the CCB from KPSC. The police have taken Chandru into custody to get details of the people who benefited from him in the exam. Efforts are on to track them and book them in the case for further legal action, the police said.

The CCB police, who busted the paper leak racket on Saturday, has arrested six people so far, including Sana and Ramesh, a day before the competitive examination for the position of First Division Assistant was scheduled to be held. Police have said that Chandru is working as an inspector with the commercial tax vigilance squad. Around Rs. 24 lakh cash and three vehicles from them were also confiscated by the police and further investigation is under process.

Exam postponed, New dates to be announced soon

Consequently, the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has postponed the First Division Assistant (FDA) competitive examination scheduled for Sunday 24 January 2021. The new exam schedule will be published on the official website soon. All candidates have been advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.