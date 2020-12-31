Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has announced the CBSE Board examination dates for 2021on his official Twitter page during a live session which took place at 6 pm. The exams will be held from May 4 to June 10, 2021.

The exam will have 33% internal choice and the syllabus has been reduced by 30 percent. The results will be announced by July 15.

Practicals:

The CBSE 10th and 12th practical exams will begin from March 1, 2021.

Watch the announcement live here.

A detailed date sheet for the same has been released by CBSE on its official website cbse.nic.in.

Earlier, Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted on December 29, "Dear students and parents! I will announce the date of commencement for #CBSE board exams 2021 on Dec 31. Stay tuned."

Where to check the dates

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has uploaded the commencement dates of CBSE Board Exam 2021 for classes 10 and 12. Students are asked to check the full date sheet after the live session on the official website of CBSE, i.e., cbse.nic.in.

Here's how to check datesheets

Visit the official website: cbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link on CBSE Board Exam 2021 date sheet for classes 10 and 12'

Select 'Class 10' or 'Class 12'

CBSE Board Exam 2021 datesheet will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout

Syllabus reduction

CBSE has also reduced the syllabus for each subject by 30 per cent to help students cope with the academic stress amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"With the dates coming out for the #CBSE exams, the student's anxiety will reduce and they can now be mentally prepared for the exams," said Aprajita Gautam, President, Delhi Parents Association.

The paper pattern of the board exams will be based on the reduced syllabus. Students can also check the revised syllabus of the exam on the official website of CBSE.