The administration of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday refuted the misleading claims and allegations made in a video circulated on social media regarding stone pelting on pilgrims of Amarnath. The administration said that the incident had happened due to a minor dispute among the Poniwallas themselves and has nothing to do with the devotees.

The official spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir government said that the administration has made all the arrangements for the smooth conduct of Yatra for the convenience of pilgrims of Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

"The local people have been at the forefront to make the Yatra successful by rendering their relentless services since the beginning. This Yatra is an example of brotherhood, communal harmony, and unity among the people", the spokesperson said.

This Yatra represents spirituality and has been a substantial contributor to the economic development of J&K.

Video being circulated with malicious intention

The official spokesperson said that the video has been created with malicious intentions to create a divide among communities, spread disharmony and disturb peaceful Yatra. All the Yatries who have embarked on the pilgrimage of the holy cave of Shri Amarnathji have testified to the good quality of services and appreciated the seamless yatra.

It is pertinent to mention that the administration is committed to ensuring the safety and security of Yatris and all the stakeholders involved with Yatra.

Action to be taken against those involved in spreading fake video

The administration has taken serious note of the incident and directed police to take strict action against those who are involved in the incident and lodge FIR against rumour mongers. Besides social media users are asked to refrain from spreading fake news.

Over three lakh devotees perform darshan

With an unabated rush of pilgrims continuing, over three lakh devotees drawn from different parts of the country paid obeisance to naturally formed Ice Shivlingam in the Himalayan cave in South Kashmir's district of Anantnag since the beginning of the Yatra on July 1. The 62-day yatra will culminate on Shravan Purnima coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival falling on August 31.