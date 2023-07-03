A fresh batch of 4903 pilgrims on Sunday left the base camp of the Amarnath Yatra from the Bhagwati Nagar area of Jammu to join the Amarnath Yatra.

Over 16000 pilgrims have so far visited the holy cave during the last two days after the first batch was flagged off by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on June 30.

Reports said that over 8000 pilgrims offered prayers at the Amarnath cave on the first day of the 62-day pilgrimage.

Devotees reached from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes. Officials associated with the yatra said that 2,557 pilgrims, including 379 women and 226 sadhus, left for Pahalgam in 104 vehicles.

Third batch of Yatris leaves from Jammu

On Sunday morning a fresh batch of 4,903 pilgrims left the base camp here to join the pilgrimage.

The officials said 2,557 devotees, including 379 women and 226 sadhus, left in 104 vehicles for Pahalgam, while 2,346 pilgrims left in a convoy of 131 vehicles for the Baltal base camp early today.

More than 3.5 lakh people have registered themselves online for the pilgrimage so far.

No lathi-charge on Yatries: J&K Police

Police on Sunday refuted news regarding the lathi-charge on Yatries and called it highly fabricated and baseless.

In a handout, the police said that a video is circulating on social media wherein it is alleged that Police did Lathicharge on Yatris. However, the news is totally fabricated and baseless.

According to a police spokesman, as per the traffic advisory which has already been issued and shared in the public domain that no Yatri / tourist vehicle shall be allowed to move after cutoff time and will be accommodated in the nearest designated safe location for the safety and security of the tourists and Yatris. When the cutoff was being implemented, some people blocked the National Highway and insisted upon allowing them to go further.

Meanwhile, one Ambulance carrying a critical patient was stopped by them. They were requested to cooperate and allow the Ambulance.

Considering the situation Police cleared the way for an ambulance and saved the life of the patient. Some elements having vested interest are trying to malign the image of the Police by reporting fake and fabricated news. Such news portals will be dealt with under the law, the spokesperson said.

As a tradition Police have been welcoming the Yatris with open arms and committed to their safety and security and the question of misbehavior does not arise, reads the statement.

ADGP Jammu visits Banihal and takes stock of security preparedness at Yatra Niwas.

The Additional Director General of Police Jammu, Mukesh Singh visited Ramban district and took stock of security at the transit camp in the Banihal area and en-route national highway in the district for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2023.

The main aim of the visit was to conduct the spot review of the security arrangements planned by the district SsSP concerned for smooth and incident-free conduct of the two-month-long yatra.

During the security review, threadbare discussions were held on various elements of security at different places of deployment i.e. Langer security, lodgment centers security, route deployment, ROP and area domination, etc from Udhampur to Jawhar Tunnel.

He also called upon the supervisory officers to ensure that manpower so earmarked for such important duties be personally briefed by them regarding the nature and importance of duties to be performed by them in the hilly terrain areas.

Mukesh Singh called upon the officers of the Police, Army, CPF, intelligence agencies, and civil administration to work in a close coordination manner so that no inconvenience is caused to Yatris coming from all over the country.

He also reviewed the additional security measures being taken at the National Highway. He also discussed the traffic management on the National Highway with the traffic wing officers.