As Amarnath Yatra resumed from Jammu after three days, new batches of pilgrims continue to come and pay obeisance at the holy cave shrine.

All the base camps remained abuzz with Yatries on Tuesday as 18137 devotees performed darshan including 12459 males, 5028 females, 470 children, 176 Sadhus, and one Sadhvi besides three transgenders. The total number of pilgrims who visited the shrine from July 1st to till date is 137353.

The devotees were seen happy with the arrangements from the administration enroute to the twin axis of Yatra and also appreciated the hospitality of the people. The administration had been proactive to maintain the sanitation of treks and base camps to ensure clean and waste-free pilgrimage.

Many efforts are being laid under Swachh Bharat and Swachh Teerath programmes to maintain a pollution and waste-free cordial environment.

Besides, Special sanitation drives were carried out on Yatra routes to collect waste.

Yatra resumes after three-day suspension from Jammu

Earlier on Tuesday, Amarnath Yatra resumed from the Jammu base camp after being suspended for three days in view of the closure of the Jammu and Kashmir National Highway for repairs in the Ramban section.

A fresh batch of pilgrims was allowed to move towards Kashmir for their onward journey to the Amarnath cave shrine as the highway, which had been damaged at several places due to incessant rainfall, was opened.

The suspension of the yatra had left around 15,000 pilgrims stranded in Jammu and elsewhere. The officials said those stranded at Qazigund were also allowed to move towards Jammu. In view of the suspension of the yatra, around 8,000 pilgrims were stranded in Jammu, particularly the Bhagwatinagar base camp.

It is not possible to express how we feel after coming here and performing the darshan of Lord Shiva's Ice Lingam.

'We tried to come to India on this yatra but couldn't. We have been watching the videos of this yatra', says a yatri from California, US.

Similarly, around 6,000 pilgrims were stranded at the Chanderkot base camp in the Ramban district. Nearly 2,000 pilgrims were stranded at Kathua and Samba camps.

Jammu-Srinagar highway made through after five days

Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Tuesday said that the Srinagar-Jammu national highway has been made through after five days and stranded vehicles ferrying 5,500 pilgrims were allowed to proceed towards Srinagar. He said more than 5,500 pilgrims have been allowed to move upwards while a final decision by the Traffic authorities about traffic movement on the highway will be taken this evening.