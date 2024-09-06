MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Dhoni enjoys a massive fan following. From her outfits, statements to her social media posts; everything receives a lot of love on social media. But, with all the bouquet also comes the brickbats. And pictures from Sakshi Dhoni's girls trip to Greece has been at the receiving end of a lot of a hate on social media.

In one of the pictures shared by Karishma Tanna, netizens feel Sakshi can be seen holding a cigarette. While in another, she could be seen lighting what appears to be a cigarette. This hasn't gone down well with many on social media. Ever since the pictures surfaced, the celebrity wife has been getting trolled and facing a lot of backlash.

In #KarishmaTanna 's insta story from Mykonos, and it seems that Mrs. Thala #SakshiDhoni wife of #MahendraSinghDhoni also smokes, and they both are attending the same event as Ms. #KritiSanon . pic.twitter.com/KnQEJ7wyAa — PitchAndPopcorn (@RajnilSarma99) August 31, 2024

Mixed reactions

#SakshiDhoni can be seen smoking openly. These celebs who portray themselves "holier than thou" are just hollow from inside with no shame left. People must think 100 times before making them idols.#Dhoni #Thala #Chennai #CSK #India pic.twitter.com/ZoG8gNNvNj — Pakhi Shukla (@pakhishukla21) September 1, 2024

"To think these are our role models," read a comment. "Husband doesn't even smoke and look at her," read another comment. However, there were many who stood by Sakshi. "Its her life, her choice," wrote a social media user. "Maybe not poke your nose everywhere and mind your own business?" another social media user commented.

Dhoni enjoys hookah

MS Dhoni is known for being a teetotaler. A few years back, Dhoni was captured enjoying hookah at a cricket event. Dhoni's former CSK teammate George Bailey had once said, "He likes smoking a bit of the sheesha or the hookah. So, he quite often would set that up in his room, and it was very much open door policy. You would go in and quite often find a lot of younger players there. For India or lot of other cricket teams, it can be hierarchical, but he certainly broke that down."