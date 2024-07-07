Sakshi Dhoni has shared a video of MS Dhoni's 43rd birthday celebrations. In the video, Dhoni can be seen cutting the cake happily and the duo then shares the cake. Sakshi is also seen touching Thala's feet to seek his blessings on his birthday. The video is quickly grabbing attention on social media.

Dhoni and Sakshi have always churned out major relationship goals. The duo got married in July 2010 and have been inseparable ever since. Sakshi touching Dhoni's feet has evoked mixed reactions on social media. While some praised her for the act, others asked if it was necessary.

"The cutest couple for a reason," wrote a user.

Gesture evokes mixed reactions

"Her respect for Thala is what we call culture," wrote a social media user.

"The way she touched his feet (heart emoji)," another social media user wrote.

"Sakshi knows how to make us happy. Thank god she handles social media like all of us," a comment read.

"They are a match made in heaven," another comment read.

But, there were some who didn't like the gesture.

"What was that at the end?" asked a user.

"Why touching feet?" asked another user.

Sakshi and Dhoni recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary. The celebrity wife took to social media to share a collage of the two of them in their candid moment and wrote, "Starting our 15th year." The post was bombarded with celebrities wishing them on their anniversary.

Salman's post for Dhoni

Reportedly, MS Dhoni's birthday was celebrated at Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment. Salman shared a picture with Mahi and wrote, "Happy birthday, Kaptaan Sahab!" The picture has since received a lot of love and comments on social media.