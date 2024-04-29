'Baby is on the way. Please finish the game...': Sakshi's request for MS Dhoni during CSK v SRK match leaves internet curious

Cricket fans were hooked on to their devices to watch the thrilling game against CSK vs SRH on Sunday night. CSK defeated SRH. Apart from thousands of fans supporting yellow love amid the crowd MS Dhoni's team CSK's biggest supporter MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi was in attendance at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

'Baby is on the way. Please finish the game...': Sakshi's request for MS Dhoni during CSK v SRK match leaves the internet curious

During the match, Sakshi shared an Instagram story to make a sincere request to the Chennai Super Kings, urging them to wrap up the game quickly because she was soon to be an aunt.

The story shows a short clip of Dhoni wicketkeeping as Sakshi's post read: "Please finish the game fast today @chennaiipl baby is on the way...contractions have begun. Request from - to be 'Bua'!"

However, many fans without reading her post concluded that Sakshi is expecting her second child and Dhoni will soon embrace fatherhood.

While Sakshi's reaction to Dhoni's boundary also went viral. The former CSK captain came out to bat at No. 5 and hit a boundary.

CSK seemed to take the message in a positive light and sealed the game quickly and decisively, much to the delight of their fans and the soon-to-be 'Bua'.

The CSK played well as Ruturaj Gaikwad made 98 off 54 balls and Daryl Mitchell's maiden half-century in the IPL.

SRK has a target of 213, and managed 134-all out in 18.5 overs, owing to bowling performances by Tushar Deshpande and Mateestha Pathirana. Deshpande's triple strike helped remove Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh and Pat Cummins.

Chennai Super Kings will play their next two matches against Punjab Kings home and away on May 1 and May 5, respectively. CSK need to win four out of the remaining five games to finish in the top 4 and qualify for the playoffs.