Manish Malhotra's pre-Diwali bash was as grand as it could get. From divas like Rekha, Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Gauri Khan to celebrity couples like Sidharth - Kiara, Mira - Shahid and many others were in attendance. There were many unexpected faces at the event. One such guest was Sakshi Dhoni. It was a pleasant surprise to see MS Dhoni's wife at such a party.

However, Sakshi who is a fashionista and is known for making sartorial statements, failed big time at the event. Sakshi turned up in a pretty mundane gown which definitely looked like tad underdressed. Social media also surprised to see Sakshi in such a plain jane avatar. And soon, comments started flowing in.

Social media reactions

"Why did she come dressed as annabelle," asked a user. "That dress is not appropriate for this event- I hope this was a last min thing for her," another user commented. "Wtf is she wearing," a social media user asked. "She's celebrating Christmas during Diwali," another social media user opined. "granny dress," read a comment.

"Her dress is like some 70s movie dress who wears like this clothes even on a normal day unless they are going for a fancy dress," read another comment. "She is wearing her night dress f winters," one more comment read. "What is she wearing??? Looks like school going girl, going for party with her parent," was one more of the comments on the video.

Sakshi's post with MS Dhoni

A few hours prior to arriving at Manish Malhotra's pad for the pre-Diwali party, Sakshi had shared a picture with MS Dhoni wearing the same dress. The star wife had captioned the post as "Hi There". Social media had gone crazy with love and adulation for the couple.