Samantha Ruth Prabhu has penned a long note on completing one year of being diagnosed with auto-immune disorder myositis. The actress has kept her fans and followers in the loop with her myositis diagnosis, treatment and winning it over. In a long note, the Citadel actress has spoken about how difficult the year has been and how with prayers and strength she continued to go on.

Samantha's long note

"It's been one year since the diagnosis. A year of forced new normal. Many battles with my body... no salt, sugar or grains with a cocktail of meds for main course, forced shut downs and forced restarts. A year of seeking meaning, reflection and introspection. Of professional failures too... to make things more interesting A year of prayers and poojas... not praying for blessings and gifts... but praying to just find strength and peace," Samantha wrote.

"A year that has taught me that not everything goes your way all the time. And more importantly, that it's ok when it doesn't. That I must control the controllables, let go off the rest, and keep moving forward one step at a time. That sometimes it's not about grand successes, but that functioning forward is in itself a win. That I mustn't sit around waiting for things to be perfect again or wallowing in the past. That I must hang on to love and those I love... and not give hate the power to affect me," she added.

Samantha went on to add how God might delay but never deny. The Shakunthalam actress' post has received support and love from celebs and her well-wishers.