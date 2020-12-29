Superstar Rajinikanth who was recently discharged from hospital has made a breaking statement on Twitter that he won't be taking the political plunge citing health reasons.

Rajinikanth posted a tweet saying he doesn't want to make the people who believe in him feel like a scapegoat, however, his recent health conditions have come as a warning.

Rajinikanth had stated in the statement that he will continue to serve the people of Tamil Nadu without entering politics. He was expected to make a big announcement at the party on December 31 and the party would be launched on January 1.

