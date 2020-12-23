Superstar Rajinikanth had flown to Hyderabad on December 14 for a forty-day shoot schedule for his next film Annaatthe helmed by Siruthai Siva. The first part of it was to be till December 29, after which he was supposed to launch his political party on December 31. Rajinikanth was for planning to complete the film before the Tamil Nadu general elections.

Major Setback for the film

The shoot for Rajinikanth's next faces a roadblock as 4 crew members have been tested positive for COVID-19. The crew was in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City and the shooting was shortly suspended and Rajinikanth had to get himself tested for the virus.

The latest update is that Rajinikanth has tested negative for Coronavirus. He will return to Chennai on Wednesday evening. The shooting of the film has been unfortunately postponed and with Rajini also planning his political campaigns by the beggining of 2021, fans will have to await an official announcement from the producers as to how the upcoming schedule of Annaatthhe will be planned.

Annaatthhe is Rajinikanth 168th film and it it stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushboo, Sathish, Prakash Raj and Soori in pivotal roles. D Imman will score the music for this film, this marks Imman's first collaboration with Rajini. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures which had earlier produced Rajin's Petta and Enthiran. It is reported that Annaatthe deals with the relationship between a brother and his younger sister and their emotional relationship is the core anchor of the film.