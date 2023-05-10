Congress' Karnataka President D.K. Shivakumar, who is a CM aspirant if his party is voted to power, on Wednesday stated that there is no question of an alliance with JD-S to form the government as the Congress will have the numbers.

Talking to reporters after some post-poll surveys, after the voting, indicated a hung Assembly, he said: "I don't believe in the numbers shown in the post poll surveys. As I have said, I am committed to my statement of Congress winning 146 seats in the elections."

"The voters of Karnataka are intelligent. They have lost trust in the double engine government and they are optimistic about the Congress. There is no question of an alliance with other political parties," he maintained.

Meanwhile, Congress workers are celebrating the post poll survey predictions across the state which are indicating a simple majority to the party. There are reports of bursting of crackers and celebrations from many regions of the state.

(With inputs from IANS)