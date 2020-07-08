In a shocking replay of past several incidents, in which a husband, father, or relatives were forced to carry pregnant ladies due to the lack of proper roads or unavailability of hospital transport, another pregnant woman was forced to carry on a makeshift basket by the healthcare workers in Kondagaon's Mohanbeda village in Chhattisgarh. This time too, there were no roads.

The video that is making the rounds on social media shows healthcare workers carry a pregnant woman to a hospital as the ambulance could not reach the village owing to the absence of a motorable road in Raigarh block of Nabarangpur district.

'Vehicles can't reach due to unavailability of road'

Reacting to the incident, Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) of Kondagaon -- TR Kanwar – said that the family had called up 102 ambulance but it couldn't reach there. "It is a remote area. Vehicles can't reach there due to unavailability of road," Kanwar told news agency ANI.

The pregnant woman delivered her child at a district hospital in Chhattisgarh. Both the mother and the child are safe now.

Several instances of medical apathy have come to the forefront. A few days back, an unconscious woman was taken to a health centre on a bike by her family after she was denied an ambulance. The woman's family had to cover a distance of over 10 kilometres from her home, in the absence of a functional ambulance to escort her to the hospital.