Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik. The soon to be mama has been quarantining at home and is rarely ever seen outside. In fact, fans have not been able to spot her with a bump yet.

Gigi recently revealed that she has been adopting different ways to hide her baby bump. The Victoria's Secret supermodel said that she has been using the right "angles" and wearing "baggy clothes" to conceal her body.

Gigi was live with the Sophia Roe, a New York City-based chef and welfare advocate. The two women were discussing the topic of racial equality, when an Instagram user asked the supermodel a question on her pregnancy, "How do you not have a tummy??" To this Gigi replied, "I'm 4 months into my pregnancy and my tummy is huge you look great tho!"

She further added, "This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion. From the side it's a different story!" She concluded by saying, "Haha — wishing u the best!"

Gigi is in her fourth month of pregnancy and has not once showed her bump in a picture. Even for the live chat, she chose to wear a baggy jumpsuit with full sleeves covering her entire body. She had her hair pulled back in a sleek pony.



Gigi and Zayn had confirmed their pregnancy rumours on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. Talking about the speculations Gigi had said, "Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support,"

The two soon to be parents are quarantining along with sister Bella Hadid at Mom, Yolanda Hadid's farmhouse in Pennsylvania. Gigi also celebrated her 25th birthday there.