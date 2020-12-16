If you are trying to find a parking spot in the city and you find an empty footpath, do not park your vehicle there. In a special drive, Bengaluru Traffic Police has planned to crack down on vehicles parked on the footpaths and no parking zones.

Currently, this drive is being implemented in East division but will soon be incorporated for other areas to curb parking menace in the city.

Vehicles booked for parking on footpaths

Narayan M, DCP Traffic East said, "With no proper parking space, motorists often end up parking on the no-parking zones, which affect traffic movement in the area. They even park their vehicles on the footpath and leave them for hours. This obstructs pedestrians' way and they often end up using the main roads to walk. We started this drive a few weeks back and are booking such vehicles as well as booking them from the no parking spots and the footpaths," as per Bangalore Mirror reports.

He added that they are even evicting street vendors who are encroaching on footpaths along with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

Work from home parking menace

Amid lockdown, as people are working from home they tend to park their vehicles outside other people's houses or footpaths. On receiving complaints over the months regarding the same, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has decided to clear such vehicles.

On Tuesday, the cops booked about 35 cases of wrong and footpath parking in the East division along with 45 cases under the Karnataka Police Act.