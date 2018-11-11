Samsung had earlier in the week announced to commence beta testing for the new Android Pie-based One UI on Galaxy S9 and Note9 series but didn't specify if it would extend the same to former flagship phones. The announcement was made during the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2018 at Moscone West Convention Center, San Francisco.

This apparently enraged Galaxy S8 (review), S8 Plus and Galaxy Note8 (review) series owners, as they feared Samsung might skip Android Pie for their devices and they vented their anger on social media sites. Taking note of the negative publicity, the South Korean company reached out to several media outlets and assured that the One UI will indeed be released to the 2017-series marquee, but won't conduct any beta testing.

Samsung has confirmed that Galaxy S9, S9 Plus and Note9 will get One UI in early 2019. It means that the respective predecessors will be getting the same most probably before the end of the second quarter next year. Samsung is also likely to offer Android Pie update to mid-range Galaxy A9 and A8 series on a later date, but with current Experience UI, not the One UI.

What's special about Samsung One UI?

One UI will have a fully redesigned interface with a decluttered screen, which shows relevant information with each tap so that the user enjoys the essential feature one at a time. Also, the One UI will offer content and features at customised height on the screen for ease of accessibility.

It also brings the much-awaited Night Mode for a comfortable viewing experience in the low-light environment. With clear and intuitive visuals, users are assured of seamless interaction with the phone in pitch darkness.

In addition to Samsung's special features, One UI will come with Android Pie features including latest Google security patch, malware protection, digital wellness dashboard to curb addiction to smartphones, improved battery life with adaptive brightness and more.

