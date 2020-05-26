The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has announced a flat fare system to help economically weak passengers purchasing tickets from conductors. The move comes days after BMTC faced strong criticism for forcing travellers to buy daily passes worth Rs 70 even for short-distance travel.

Bus fares from Rs 5

As per the new fare list, passengers can travel up to 2 km by paying Rs 5, while a ride for 4 km will cost Rs 10. The charges for travelling between 5 and 6 km will be Rs 15. For 7 to 14 km meanwhile, the fare will be Rs 20 and for 15 to 40 kms it will be Rs 25.

This fare system will come into effect from May 26 and looks into minimising the contact in buses during travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The transport corporation had earlier demanded the need for daily as well as weekly passes for commuters instead of issuing tickets in a bid to promote contactless ticketing. As the charges on the passes were unaffordable for the general public, the Corporation has taken to the new 'flat-fare' system.

"In view of the public demand the proposal was sent to the government for the introduction of flat fare system and the same was approved and preparedness is made for implementing with effect from May 26," said BMTC in its statement.

BBPV welcomes the decision

Bengaluru Bus Prayaanikara Vedike (BBPV), a community forum for bus commuters in the city welcomed the new decision and stated that it will help provide immediate relief to large sections of commuters excluded or burdened by the high cost of daily commute due to the 70-rupees daily pass system.

"The new fare structure, being in multiples of 5, will reduce the cash exchanges between conductors and commuters as it is easier for more people to carry exact change for these denominations," read BBPV's statement.

The new fare scheme has been introduced for the time being services on behalf of the relaxations during the lockdown and further decisions on continuing these services will be taken later.

The passengers are compulsorily requested to wear masks and maintain personal hygiene while in buses, stated BMTC's release.