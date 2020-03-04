In the wake of coronavirus outbreak across the country, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has issued a circular to its employees urging them to follow the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"The BMTC has provided general information on the topic and Stand Operating Procedures (SOPs) for daily life and operations to our employees as per advisory issued by the WHO. The corporation has started a communication campaign about coronavirus indicating its characteristics, known ways of infection and recommended preventive measures.

This information was distributed to the staff, drivers and conductors through Whatsapp, pamphlet and email," informed BMTC.

In the advisory, the BMTC has instructed cleaning personnel and other employees working at the depots to maintain hygiene. "We have directed cleaning personnel at depots to clean the inside surfaces including door handle, armrest etc with chlorine or alcohol-based disinfectants," read the statement.

Hygiene advise to staff and bus crew

Practice good, personal hygiene.

Avoid close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections.

Do not touch your mouth, eyes, and nose with your hands.

Cover your mouth or nose when you sneeze or cough. Sneeze and cough in the elbow.

Use the mask if you suspect that you are sick or serving sick people

Notice after techie tested positive

The notice by the BMTC came after a techie from the city was tested positive for coronavirus. The man had visited Dubai, where he is suspected to catch the infection, before returning to Bangalore and later travelling to Hyderabad on the bus.

According to reports, there were around 23 passengers in the bus all of whom have been notified and have been asked to stay at home in self-quarantine for at at least 14 days.

Besides monitoring people who came into contact with the techie, health officials have also collected blood samples from his family members and colleagues to confirm if they too have caught the infection.

Measures taken by Karnataka govt

On Tuesday, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu had called an emergency meeting with the additional chief secretary, commissioner and other seniors officials from the health department.

Affirming government's preparedness to control the spread of coronavirus, Sriramulu had said, "We have formed 1,680 isolation wards in private hospitals. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister of the situation."

He also informed that over 40,000 people have been thermally screened at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in the city.

"Till date, 468 travellers from COVID-19 affected countries have been identified. 284 are under home isolation & 01 admitted in a selected isolation hospital," he wrote on Twitter, according to Indian Express.

Techie's roommate allowed work from home

In a related development, the roommate of the techie who has been tested positive for the coronavirus has been asked to work from home.

In a letter to Intel, where the techie's roommate works, he informed that the man had stayed with him for a short period of time before him being tested positive for COVID-19. He requested the company to allow him to work from home so so that he could get tested himself for the infection. Intel allowed him to work from home.

Coronavirus cases in India

As of on Monday, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 28, including 16 Italian tourists infected with the disease.

According to Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan 5,89,000 people have been screened at airports and around 27,000 people are currently under community surveillance The deadly coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China in last December has so far claimed lives of 3000 people and infected over 9000 worldwide.