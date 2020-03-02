India is reporting cases tested positive for coronavirus with one case being reported from Jaipur, one in Delhi, and one in Telangana. Latest is a 24-year-old techie tested positive for coronavirus, who has been quarantined at Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad. Though he belongs to Hyderabad; he is presently working in a software company in Bengaluru.

The Hyderabad techie tested positive for coronavirus is under isolation. He is one of the two new fresh cases of coronavirus reported in India on Tuesday. Kerala had reported three cases of coronavirus and fortunately they were all treated successfully and discharged after treatment.

The Telangana techie had travelled to Hyderabad on a bus. The government is now tracking down the passengers who were onboard with him on the bus. Members of his joint family will also be tested.

Telangana health minister Etela Rajender said on Monday that the man had initially stayed in the Mahendrahills area of Hyderabad and was later admitted to Apollo Hospital. Yesterday evening, he was referred to the Gandhi Hospital where he was found positive for COVID-19. Later, a Pune lab confirmed that he was infected by the deadly virus.

He had reportedly travelled to Dubai for some work on February 17 and is reported to have contacted the virus from his colleagues from Hong Kong.

Reports about a tourist from Italy travelling to Jaipur being tested positive also came in. He was admitted to the isolation ward at a hospital after he showed symptoms of COVID-19 in the screening on February 29. He was tested earlier but his tests showed negative, however, he tested positive in the second test.

Monday figures show that the number of deaths globally in the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak crossed 3,000 with China reporting 42 more deaths. Present figures of the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide are around 80,000.

In order to handle the situation; aviation regulator DGCA said on Monday that all passengers coming from Italy and Iran would undergo thermal screening for novel coronavirus at airports hours after the government announced two fresh positive cases with one having a recent travel history abroad.

Passengers from 10 countries, China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia, are already being screened at Indian airports.