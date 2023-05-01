The BBMP has decided not to extend the 5 per cent tax rebate to property tax payers beyond April, for the second year in a row, denying prompt tax payers the benefit of any concession from Monday, May 1, 2023.

Citing the model code of conduct during the Assembly elections, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said its request to the state government did not elicit any reply in this regard and hence no decision can be taken now.

However, the new government, once taken charge, can decide on the discount for property tax payers, said the BBMP officials.

The tax collection target of BBMP this year is Rs 4,790 crore for property tax and other cesses, compared to Rs 3,332 crore collected last year. Of all the areas, Mahadevapura and the East Zone of the city pays the maximum amount compared to other areas in the city.