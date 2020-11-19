Due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a fine of Rs 2,000 for not wearing a mask at public places as the national capital recorded its highest single-day death toll due to coronavirus since the pandemic broke out earlier this year. The fine was Rs 500 earlier. Kejriwal got trolled for not wearing a mask himself at a Diwali function in Delhi, along with his ministers.

Practice what you preach

People posted pictures of him and his ministers without masks and questioned him that is the challan applicable to him and his ministers too?

A user wrote on Twitter, "Replying to @ANI See the pics of your Diwali Pooja drama and you would see none of your ministers and you were wearing a mask."

Another one posted, "Sir firstly pay ₹2000 show the challan receipt. Rule is for everyone. Thank you."

It was noted that Kejriwal was speaking at the press conference without a mask. Reacting to this a user posted on Twitter, "First he himself should pay fine for not wearing a mask in PC."

Kejriwal was addressing a press conference following an all-party meeting, which was organized to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Delhi. Kejriwal said that it is time that everyone comes together and serve the people of Delhi.

Some people also questioned the rule as people are being fined for not wearing a mask sitting inside their cars.

A user posted, "This idiot charged me 500 rs because i was driving with my family in a car with all windows closed. How the hell it will us wearing mask in car when we all 4 members stays together without mask."

Difficult times for Delhi

Kejriwal added that it is indeed a difficult situation for Delhi. A lot of suggestions were given during the meeting and they will be looked into. "There is no room for politics as there is an entire lifetime for it. We should set aside politics and allegations for a few days. This is the time to serve people," he said.

He urged the people of Delhi to celebrate Chhath Puja at home so that there is no spike in the number of coronavirus due to the celebrations.

Getting together will increase the number of COVID cases. He clarified that the celebrations are not banned but a large number of people entering a pond at once or gathering at one time is banned.