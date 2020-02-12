Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer upcoming film 'Love Aaj Kal' has already generated the right buzz amongst the viewers and fans are eagerly awaiting it's release on Valentine's Day. But it seems like you would be missing out on the full essence of it as the Censor Board has run its scissor over some scenes in the film.

It is a no brainer that the viewers are awaiting the release of Imtiaz Ali directorial for Sartik, CBFC seems to have taken offence of their sultry chemistry depicted in the film. Playing a spoilsport, the board has passed the film with a U/A certificate, however, it has cut short some intimate scenes.

The film had a kissing scene at the very start of it which has been axed for a miniscule duration along with the two's hot lovemaking sequence which has been modified, as per the cut list cited by Bollywood Hungama.

Moreover, the board has also asked the makers to omit scenes where the cast is seen undressing and also blur the cleavage shown post Sartik's lovemaking sequence. Well, this was just the visual part, the board has also taken note of the abusive words used in the films like 'f**k', 'f*****g', which have been muted.

The Valentine special of this year, 'Love Aaj Kal' also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma besides Kartik and Sara. This is the sequel to the 2009 hit film 'Love Aaj Kal' which starred Sara's father Saif Ali Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Sartik's love journey

It all started when Sara, in one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan, expressed the desire to date Kartik which was later fanned by Karan in another episode featuring Kriti and Kartik. After the mention of Sara's answer, Kartik just kept smiling and blushing.

According to reports, Sara and Kartik have taken a break from their relationship. Several reports suggest that Ananya Panday's closeness to Kartik was one of the reasons for their separation.

However, a couple of months ago, when the producer of Love Aaj Kal sequel, Dinesh Vijan, was asked about Kartik and Sara's breakup which eventually affected the film schedule, he had told Bombay Times, "I didn't even know Sara and Kartik were dating. They are both strong actors who have the love of the audience, and with Imtiaz Ali, the master of heartbreaks, telling us how love has changed in the last decade, I am confident this film will be a much-awaited 2020 Valentine Day release."

Kartik's closeness to 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' star Ananya Panday

Sara and Kartik had expressed their desire to date each other and were also seeing each other for a while. But there was a fallout when rumours of Kartik getting close to his 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' co-star Ananya Panday started doing the rounds.