Every nook and corner today is abuzz with preparations for the day of love, Valentine's Day and no one including celebrities are untouched by it.

While a lot many might go about spending the day in a simple, subtle manner, some plan to make it a big memorable day and so is superstar Salman Khan!

The quinquagenarian who has ruled million hearts but never married is likely to make the most out of the day.

Now, you might be wondering what would he be doing alone? But this time Salman's plans include his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur who has reportedly flown down from London to Mumbai recently.

Salman's house party

The 'Dabangg' star is planning to turn host to other love birds around him and of a report published in SpotboyE is to be believed, Valentine's day themed dinner will be hosted by Salman at his home and will include the actor's near and dear ones. The house party will not only have just Salman and Lulia but other couples from the Khan family too.

Salman will be hosting his elder brother Arbaaz Khan and his rumoured Beau Giorgia Andriani, sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush. Salim Khan with Salma and Helen are also likely to join their children in the dinner.

Salman went cycling with Lulia

The two have been spotted together quite a few times now. There's no doubt in Salman's visible love for fitness and hence, he was once seen cycling with Iulia last year right outside his home at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra West, Mumbai.

The actor's nephew Arhaan Khan, the son of his younger brother Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, was also with him.

None of the three wore helmets and were openly cycling amidst fans, with some protection from bodyguards, we're sure. Fans could be heard trying to draw Salman's attention by calling out his name, but the Khan kept cycling.

Salman's upcoming projects

After giving a massive hit 'Bharat' last year, the actor is all set bring more joy to his fans with his upcoming festive releases. He is currently working for two projects one of which is expected to hit big screen this year while the other next year on Eid.

Like every year, this year too he is coming back with a blockbuster 'Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai' and for the next year, Salman is set for the release of 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' which is touted to be based on the present-day political scenario in the country. Both of these are seeming worth a wait, aren't they?