'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actress Nushrat Bharucha's emerald green high thigh-slit risqué became the buzz of the town recently when she boldly flaunted her sexy tattoo. Fans criticised the actress for her ensemble but even after the massive trolling, she is unperturbed and likened her choice to the "freedom of speech".

"We live in a country where the freedom of speech is ours, so whatever anyone feels, they can put it out there and talk about it. But just like they have that opinion, and it's rightfully theirs, what I want to wear is my opinion and it's rightfully mine," she put forth bluntly.

Nushrat's response

The enchanting one-shoulder ensemble not only looked amazing on Nushrat but also made her feel even more confident about self which she asserted saying, "I didn't think people were going to praise me or it's going to become the talk of the town for the next two days. I just wore an outfit, attended the function, had fun, came home, had dinner and slept."

But is it easy to first don a really risky outfit and then facing flak from your followers for what you wore? Certainly not but Nushrat keeps herself at Bay from nuisances. "I don't get bothered, I don't take anything personally. I don't even go and read the comments under the posts... I put it out there and leave it. Then it's not my headache."

"If it didn't look good on me, I would not wear it" Wow, can there be another such example of being comfortable in your own skin? To emphasize more on her point, the 'Dream Girl's actress further stated that she wouldn't be wearing it in the first place if the ensemble wouldn't have "fit well". "If it didn't look good on me, I would not wear it," Nushrat explained.

"You either feel an outfit, or you don't feel it. When I put this dress on, I was very comfortable in it, and that is why I was able to carry it off the way I did... I knew what I was wearing and I knew I had to be careful," she continued.

After this massive trolling that she had to go through, people would easily credit the risque gown to be the toughest part of walking on the red carpet, but for the actress it was those height extensions – the heels!

What is the toughest part to wear on red carpet?

"The toughest part for me to wear on any red carpet, honestly, are the heels because the next day my legs are in severe agony the next day. And all these gowns are made for a certain length. They are long gowns, and even if I would not want to wear high heels, I do not have an option. I have to, otherwise... most difficult part. And the easiest part is to own it. Once you own the outfit, then everything becomes easy. If you wear an outfit and you cannot own it, then my advise is don't wear it, don't step out," the beauty added.

She was brutally trolled for her dressing sense recently when she wore an emerald green coloured thigh-high slit gown designed by Yousef Akbar and we must admit the Dream Girl actress is sure to give a run for the money with her sizzling body and stylish attitude.