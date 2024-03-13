Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is one of the best batters in the world across all formats. The sports star is currently in the happiest phase of his life. On February 15, 2024. Virat embraced fatherhood for the second time. Actor Anushka and Virat shared a statement regarding the same and announced their baby boy's name. The couple have named their son Shine Akaay.

Virat being a doting daddy and husband pulled out his name from the test series that was held against England last month.

Kohli was not part of the India team that hosted England for a five-match Test series as he was on a paternity break. Kohli became a father for the second time and hence was spending a lot of time with Anushka Sharma in London.

Virat Kohli may not be part of India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Fans missed Virat on the field and now as T20 World Cup is around the corner, there is much speculation over Kohli's spot in the side.

Fans are waiting for Virat Kohli to be part of India's T20 World Cup squad. However, there are reports that Virat has been dropped from T20 format.

Recently, a BCCI official was quoted saying that Kohli has to play the IPL and do well to make it to the T20 WC side.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly in discussions about Kohli's role in the team. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirmed Rohit Sharma's leadership for the T20 World Cup during the recent England Test series but remained non-committal on Kohli's participation. Further news on this issue is expected soon.

Former Indian all-rounder, Irfan Pathan told News18 that any Indian team would be incomplete without Virat Kohli. He cited Kohli's consistent delivery under pressure as a critical factor for his inclusion in the team.

"As far as we know, he will play IPL. But when Virat joins the squad, it is up to him and his franchise. We haven't heard from him as he is on a break. For sure, IPL will play a massive role in the selection of all players," a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

Selectors not keen on picking Virat Kohli for T20 World Cup, final call will be of Ajit Agarkar

According to the report, Kohli "hasn't been able to cope with the team's needs in the shortest format." He will only be considered if he has a "superlative IPL" for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Virat Kohli with Vamika

This has to be the picture of the day❤️ pic.twitter.com/LlSmAKbw2n — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) February 26, 2024

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has been saddled with the unenviable task of conveying the message to the former captain that he won't be required for the World Cup.

The Indian T20 World Cup squad will be announced in early May, during the IPL 2024 season. And now all eyes are on Kohli's performance in the upcoming IPL season.

The former India captain is expected to join the RCB camp next week for the RCB Unbox Event on March 19 in Bengaluru.