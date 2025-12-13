Aryan Khan established that talent lies in the Khan family with his OTT web series – The Bads of Bollywood. The humour, bold concept and language, style and cameos received massive thumbs up from the fans and even won over the critics. Amid all that, Shah Rukh Khan's former co-star, Alyy Khan has slammed the web series for its profanity.

Alyy Khan, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Don 2' said that he recently watched the show and found it to be quite weird. He added that the language in the show was 'crass' and 'roadside'. He also questioned that the people shown in the series are from elite backgrounds yet are seen talking using such cuss words.

Bads of Bollywood

"Recently maine Aryan ka kaam dekha... mujhe bohot ajeeb laga. Ek toh family ke saath aap dekh nahi sakte because the language is so inappropriate. Us language ki koi justification bhi nahi thi. Aur jiss level ke log dikhaye the, kya woh aise sadak-chap language use karte hai?" he told ARY podcast.

Profanity

Alyy went on to question the usage of cuss words in the show. He said that such words should only be used rarely to have an impact. However, he mentioned that in the series such words seemed to have been used just for shock purpose adding no value to the hyped series.

"Agar gaali deni bhi hai, toh close-up ki tarah honi chahiye jab zarurat ho tab bolo, tabhi impact aata hai. Har sentence mein ho toh cringe hota hai, boriyat ho jaati hai (And even if you want to use abuses, they should come like a close-up used only when necessary. That's when it creates impact. If it appears in every sentence, it becomes cringe and boring.)," he added.

Alyy Khan was also seen in Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan's debut film – The Archies. The Netflix film was directed by Zoya Akhtar but failed to impress the audience.