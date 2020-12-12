Kapil Sharma perfectly knows how to make his guests feel awkward on his comedy show ,'The Kapil Sharma Show'. By far many guests have been the target of Kapil Sharma's spontaneous comedy and the recent one was Arshad Warsi who was the guest on the show when he came to promote his upcoming film 'Durgamati' joined by Bhumi Pednekar, Mahie Gill and Karan Kapadia.

In a promo of the upcoming episode, Kapil is seen asking Arshad a hilarious question. "Arshad bhai, the entire year went by in lockdown. There was no sequel to Golmaal this year, neither for Dhamaal. How did you pay you EMIs then?" Kapil asked Arshad as everyone broke into big laughs, Arshad included.

Kapil teased Mahie for her good looks and playing a CBI officer in the movie. As for Karan, when the young actor asked Kapil what he thought about his work in the movie, Kapil asked, "Which role did you play?". Durgamati released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Bhumi plays a government official in the movie, a former close aide to Arshad Warsi's righteous politician. She is locked up in a haunted haveli where an angry woman's spirit takes over her body.