Arshad Warsi who made his Bollywood debut with 'Tere Mere Sapne' in 1996 rose to fame with the iconic character of 'circuit' in Munnabhai MBBS in 2003. Sooner the film had a sequel to it 'Lage Raho Munnabhai' which too was a blockbuster. Both these films had Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani as common actors with Sanjay Dutt's love interests changing, it was Gracy Singh in the first part and Vidya Balan in the second. Soon after the success of these films, curiosity for the third installment started doing the rounds.

It has been 14 years since the talks about the third installment 'Munnabhai Chale Amerika' were doing the rounds but unfortunately, the comedy didn't see the light of the day. In an interview with Hindustan Times, when asked the actor about the same, he said, "Nothing is happening. I think you should all go and go out to Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Raju's house and threaten them to start fast. I don't know. I don't think it is going to work. It's been a bit too long. Raju is busy with other things. I don't think so," he said. "Sad for all of us," he added.

Warsi on Sanjay Dutt's health, his characterer

Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with Stage 4 Lung Cancer earlier this year and the actor has now recovered. When asked Warsi about it, this is what he had to say, "He's fine. Just spoke to him some days back from Dubai. He said why don't you come over. I said I can't. He does that. Calls up, says 'What are you doing bro, why don't you come over, I am in Dubai. Do you need anything from here?' We speak about how is he doing, his health, yeh, woh. He's doing good."

Talking about his character 'circuit', he stated, "I feel as an actor, your job is to entertain people. I like to do what people like to see. It's like when we watch a film, we always watch a film that we like to watch. Not the one we don't like to watch. It's just like that. If people want to see something, I am more than happy to do it. Then I know everybody likes comedy. I do it, I have no qualms about it. But saying that, that does not mean that I don't enjoy doing other things."

Work never stopped for the actor after Munna Bhai, and he went on to be seen in films like Hulchul, Sehar, Salaam Namaste, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Kabul Express, the Golmaal and Dhamaal Franchise, Jolly LLB, the web-series Asur, and is also gearing up for Durgamati and Bachchan Pandey.