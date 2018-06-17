While US President Donald Trump is improving his relations with North Korea and presenting an example of global peace by ignoring the past performance of leader Kim Jon Un, his administration continues to treat asylum seekers rudely, complain immigrants.

By disallowing immigrants from entering the American border, the US Customs and Border Protection officials seem to violate the US and international law, point out immigration lawyers.

Of course, there are a few security reasons behind making the asylum seekers wait across the boundaries but their wait appears to be never-ending. The shelter seekers come to the officials to fill up the asylum seeking forms to get a room but then they are always sent back. As a result, the immigrants have to spend their days in the scorching heat as they are directly exposed to sun, wind, and rain. They camp out near the bridges while awaiting their turn to come.

The security officials, according to The Intercept, have told the asylum seekers that if they try to cross the border illegally to make asylum requests, they will face criminal charges. The immigrants remain under the fear of being charged or prosecuted and hence they prefer following the official border crossings. Unfortunately, even when the asylum seekers follow the instructions as given by officials, they are told to apply later.

A couple of days ago Serbando Pineda Hernandez along with his 15-year old son, Riquelmer, made his ninth attempt to apply for an asylum but their path was blocked by two border security officers who told them that the port of entry was unable to handle any more asylum applicants.

The asylum clause has run into problem as US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recently asked immigration judges to stop granting asylum to all victims of domestic or gang violence, especially in neighbouring Mexico.

About 1,995 children have been separated from their family members at the US border over a period of six weeks from April 19 to May 31, figures show. The incidents rude refusal came to light following the scrutiny of illegal entries into the country by the Department of Homeland Security, reports Associated Press.

They were separated in the name of official catching of those suspected of immigration violation or criminal conduct. However, the US authorities do not detain the minors per se as the children are believed to have no involvement in the crimes committed by parents.