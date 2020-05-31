It was reported by an online portal that Akshay Kumar had booked an entire passenger flight from Mumbai to Delhi for his sister and her two kids - a daughter and a son - along with her maid. The report had mentioned that apart from his 3 family members, the flight was flying with 4 crew members, two pilots and one ACM (Additional Crew Member).

The report further stated that no special treatment was given to Akshay's family members. However, one loader was given to them for their luggage. But it looks like none of its parts was true, as Akshay Kumar has rubbished the report and said that he will take legal action against publications for publishing fake news about him.

Debunking the report, Akshay tweeted, "This news about me booking a charter flight for my sister and her two kids is FAKE from start to end. She has not travelled anywhere since the lockdown and she has only one child! Contemplating legal action, enough of putting up with false, concocted reports!"

Filhall 2, a fake news

Recently, Akshay issued a statement asking fans to be alert and aware of fake casting calls being made in the name of his company for his film titled Filhall 2.

"We, the team of Filhall, would like to clarify that neither we nor our production house/banner have authorised or engaged any individual, agency, partnership firm or company to cast for the sequel of our song 'Filhall'. In fact, we are not looking at casting anybody new for the sequel of 'Filhall' and we assure you that the story of 'Filhall' continues and will be portrayed by the original cast and the same team of the original 'Filhall'. We would request all our fans and viewers to disregard any such fake casting call," read the statement.