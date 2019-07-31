Popular southern actress Nivetha Pethuraj has reportedly been roped in to play the role of stylish star Allu Arjun's sister in director Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming Telugu film, tentatively known as AA 19.

Nivetha Pethuraj was born in Kovilpatti and left for Dubai at a very early age along with her parents. Having lived in Dubai for over 20 years, she won the Miss India UAE pageant. She made her acting debut with the Tamil movie Oru Naal Koothu in 2016. She forayed in to Telugu with Mental Madhilo in 2017.

Nivetha Pethuraj was seen playing the female leads in Sai Dharam Tej's Chitralahari and Sree Vishnu's Brochevarevarura earlier this year. She currently has four Tamil project like Party, Jagajala Killadi, Pon Manickavel and Sanga Thamizhan in her hand. AA 19, which has happens to Allu Arjun's 19th film, is latest addition to her kitty.

It is rumoured that the makers of AA 19 were on a look out for a popular young actress to play Allu Arjun's sister, which is said to be a very key role in the movie. That is when Nivetha Pethuraj, who is doing several projects in Telugu and amassed huge fan following, came in to their consideration.

The producers of AA 19 felt that Nivetha Pethuraj is a perfect suit for the role. They approached her with the offer. She may not be getting to romance Allu Arjun, but getting an opportunity to work in the stylish star's film is a dream for a young actress like her. Moreover she is flexible and keen to play interesting characters. Hence, the actress accepted their offer without a second thought.

AA19 is a family drama film, which is written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Geetha Arts and Haarika and Hassine Creations. Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde are playing the lead roles, while Nivetha Pethuraj, Tabu, Sushanth, Navdeep, Jayaram, Sathyaraj and Sunil appear in pivotal roles in the film.