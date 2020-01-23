Days after JDU General Secretary Pavan Varma expressed his feelings about CAA and NRC, party chief Nitish Kumar said his colleague is free to leave the party and join any other party. "He is free to go and join any party he likes, he has my best wishes," the Bihar Chief Minister said.

#WATCH Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on JDU leader Pawan Verma's letter to him on CAA&NRC: If anyone has any issues then the person can discuss it within party or at party meetings, but such kind of public statements are surprising. He can go and join any party he likes, my best wishes. pic.twitter.com/qFXgVSWfKu — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020

Pavan wants Nitish to oppose CAA-NPR-NRC

Earlier this month, the former Rajya Sabha member wrote an open letter to Nitish Kumar opposing the National Population Register after Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi announced the NPR's implementation in the state would begin on May 15.

"May I request you to take a principled stand against the CAA-NPR-NRC scheme and reject its nefarious agenda to divide India and to create unnecessary social turbulence. A public statement by you to this effect would be a major step towards preserving and strengthening the idea of India, to which I know you are committed," Varma said.

The CAA and the NRC were aimed at dividing Hindus and Muslims, and create social instability, he said. "It will also create great hardship to Indians," Varma wrote.

JDU leader Varma also sought clarity from Nitish Kumar over aligning with the BJP in the Delhi polls, referring to the Bihar chief minister's "private apprehensions" on how the saffron party is leading the nation.

The JDU has been hearing dissenting voices against Kumar's decisions to support the CAA. JD-U Vice-President Prashant Kishore and Varma have opposed the party move.