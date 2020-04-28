A Niti Aayog official has tested positive for the novel coronavirus pandemic in the national capital on Tuesday, April 28. News agency PTI reported that the official who has tested positive for coronavirus is a director-level officer.

The Niti Aayog building will reportedly be closed for two days for thorough disinfection and sanitisation procedure, confirmed Ajit Kumar, Deputy Secretary (Administration), NITI Aayog. Taking all necessary precautions, the administration has sealed the building.

Niti Aayog took to Twitter saying, "An employee working at NITI Bhavan has been detected positive with COVID-19. It was informed to the authorities at 9 am this morning. NITI Aayog is following all the due protocols necessary as per the Ministry of Health guidelines. The building has been sealed."

In a series of tweets, it said, "Disinfection and sanitisation of the building are underway. Contacts of the single covid-positive person have been asked to go on self-quarantine."

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)