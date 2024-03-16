Nithya Menen, known for her endearing performances, is set to portray a unique character in her upcoming film directed by Kamini. Departing from usual roles, she will play a soup girl, a term popularized by Dhanush's song Kolaver Di. This fantasy romantic comedy will feature Prateik Babbar, Vinay Rai, Navdeep, and Deepak Parambol alongside her.

Nithya Menen's commitment to portraying unconventional characters has garnered praise from all quarters. Her latest venture, the upcoming film Soup Girl, seems to be no exception.

Reports suggest that Nithya is currently balancing her time between shooting for her ongoing project Kadhalikka Neramillai alongside Jayam Ravi, under the direction of Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, and her newly announced Tamil film. Taking to Instagram, she excitedly shared details about the new project, describing it as a refreshing portrayal of a slice-of-life narrative from a female perspective. Nithya Menon took to her social media platform Instagram, shared a poster featuring her, and wrote, "Bask Time Theatres and POPter Media proudly present Nithya Menen's Fantasy Rom Com in Tamil. We have seen a lot of soup-boy stories on the big screen. For a change here is a soup-girl story brewing up, a refreshing take on a slice-of-life movie, reflecting a girl's perspective on relationships. Written & Directed by debutante Kamini.Produced by BGN, Aditya Ajay Singh, Ramki".

With her track record of delivering memorable performances, fans eagerly anticipate Nithya Menen's portrayal in Soup Girl. Her ability to breathe life into characters and infuse authenticity into her roles promises another captivating cinematic experience for audiences to savor.

Fans eagerly anticipate Nithya's portrayal in this fantasy rom-com, expressing their excitement and admiration for her daring choices. Her recent appearance in the Malayalam series Masterpeace received praise for her performance alongside a talented cast.

In Kadhalikka Neramillai, Nithya teams up with Jayam Ravi for the first time, promising a captivating romantic thriller enriched by A R Rahman's musical composition. While the release date for her projects remains undisclosed, speculations suggest her involvement in Dhanush's upcoming directorial venture Raayan, marking their second collaboration post the 2022 blockbuster Thiruchitrambalam.

With each role, Nithya Menen continues to captivate audiences with her charisma and acting prowess, cementing her status as one of the industry's most cherished talents.