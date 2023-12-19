Aamir Khan, the perfectionist actor in Bollywood may soon make his Kollywood debut with a movie featuring Jayam Ravi in the lead role.

According to a report published in the Times of India, Aamir Khan may play the role of the lead antagonist in the movie 'Thani Oruvan 2', a sequel to the 2015 blockbuster 'Thani Oruvan'.

Thani Oruvan 2: All you need to know

Even though the inclusion of Aamir Khan is not confirmed, close sources to the movie said that the negotiations are going on with the actor.

Earlier, several reports had suggested that Mollywood superstar Mammootty has been roped in to play the role of the antagonist in the film.

An official confirmation regarding the finalization of the actor who will play the villain role in the movie is expected to be made in the coming days.

The Times of India report further noted that the shooting of Thani Oruvan 2 will begin in April 2024.

In the movie, Jayam Ravi will return in the role of the daredevil cop named Mithran IPS, while Nayanthara will be reprising her role from the original.

The film will be directed by Mohan Raja who also helmed the sequel. More details regarding the remaining cast and crew of the film are expected to be unveiled soon.

Thani Oruvan: A war between the good and the evil

Thani Oruvan is widely considered one of the most well-made films ever made in the Tamil Film Industry.

The film showcased the story of Mithran played by Jayam Ravi who hunts Sidharth Abhimanyu (Aravind Swamy), a deadly businessman.

The film upon its release received unanimously positive reviews from critics and audiences, and it emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year.

Even though the film had Jayam Ravi in the lead role, the film was mainly marketed by highlighting the role of Aravind Swamy who played the role of a handsome villain.

On the acting front, Jayam Ravi was last seen in the movie Iraivan.

Even though Iraivan had created a huge pre-release hype, the film however became an average grosser at the box-office.

Jayam Ravi is currently busy with the shooting of his new movie Brother, which is being directed by M Rajesh.

Produced by Sundar Arumugam under Screen Scene Media Entertainment, Brother stars Priyanka Arul Mohan in the role of the female lead.

Apart from Jayam Ravi and Priyanka, the film also stars Bhumika Chawla, Saranya Ponvannan, Natarajan Subramaniam, VTV Ganesh, Rao Ramesh and Sathish Krishnan in other prominent roles.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan was last seen playing a lead role in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Despite having a theatrical release with huge mouth publicity, the film emerged as a box office flop.