On Tuesday, Heavy rains continued to lash Chennai and nearby districts due to Cyclone Michaung storm that crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast close to Bapatla district between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm. Several people are stranded amid the ongoing rain-hit situation in Chennai.

Cyclone Michaung: Heavy rain continues to lash Chennai

Not only the general public but renowned celebrities are also stuck in a situation without electricity. Actors like Aamir Khan and Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal are also in Chennai making their way to get out of the situation.

Civic body personnel are tirelessly struggling to clear the stagnant water. Several videos viral on social media show streets heavily flooded and cars being swept away by the strong currents. Parts of Chennai remain submerged in floodwater with the city experiencing severe traffic jams.

Aamir Khan was rescued from the Chennai floods after being stranded for a day

Amid natural calamity and heavy rainfall. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was rescued from a flooded location in Chennai after the city was hit by floods. Pictures of Aamir Khan standing and being reduced on a boat have surfaced online.

Aamir Khan was seen seated in a rescue boat with Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal and others affected by the flood.

Aamir and Vishnu were rescued by officers. They even posed for a few photos after they were given a safe location to rest.

The Bharatiya Janata Party stands by you in tough times!



Note the #Michaung Cyclone Helpline Numbers and feel free to reach us anytime! pic.twitter.com/QiohFsoTQc — BJP (@BJP4India) December 5, 2023

The photos were shared by Vishnu Vishal on Twitter, now X. He thanked the rescue team and shared pictures from the site. "Thanks to the fire and rescue department for helping people like us who are stranded. Rescue operations have started in Karapakkam. Saw 3 boats functioning already. Great work by the TN govt in such testing times. Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly."

VIDEO | "Cyclone Michaung has hit Tamil Nadu very hard. People are under tremendous distress since last few days, but the good thing is that the Tamil Nadu government is getting into its act together under the supervision of CM (Stalin). The Tamil Nadu government is fighting this… pic.twitter.com/fpzYOEUwFS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 5, 2023

Chennai is facing intense floods due to heavy rain caused by cyclone Michaung.



Here's a clip of a man catching a fish in the middle of the road.pic.twitter.com/IDnQ8UNpyw — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) December 5, 2023

Vishnu revealed that he was stuck in his house in Chennai with no electricity and network

Sharing photos of the devastation, Vishnu wrote, "Water is entering my house and the level is rising badly in Karapakkam. I have called for help. No electricity, no wifi, No phone signal, Nothing. Only on terrace at a particular point do i get some signal. Lets hope i and so many here get some help❤️ I can feel for people all over chennai."

I can feel for people all over chennai… pic.twitter.com/pSHcK2pFNf — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) December 5, 2023

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Rain lashes several parts of Visakhapatnam due to cyclone Michaung pic.twitter.com/ZcipZUChXM — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023

The general public and fans distribute food and water to the ones affected by the flood

Tamil actors Suriya and Karthi have announced an initial donation of Rs 10 lakhs that will go to helping with any kind of relief aid required. The distribution is said to be done through their fan clubs.