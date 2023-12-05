In a shocking state of events, a popular actor from the TV show CID Dinesh Phadnis, breathed his last at 12.08 am on Monday in Thunga Hospital, Kandivali. He was 57 years old. The actor died due to multiple organ failure.

Who was Dinesh Phadnis?

Dinesh Phadnis is known for essaying the role of the famous character of CID officer Fredericks in Sony TV's popular crime show 'CID'.

Cause of death

Dayanand Shetty, who played the character of Daya spoke about the cause of death of Dinesh Phadnis

Talking to ETimes, Dinesh's co-star and close friend Dayanand Shetty, confirmed the news and said, "Yes, it's true he is no more. It happened around 12:08 am. I am at his residence right now. His last rites will be conducted today at the Daulat Nagar crematorium. Almost everyone from the CID is present right now."

It was reported that Phadnis had suffered a stroke following which he was hospitalised. However, Dayanand Shetty dismissed rumours of a heart attack and said that the actor was undergoing treatment for something else. "Firstly, it wasn't a heart attack, it was liver damage, because of which he was immediately rushed to Tunga Hospital, Malad. For the last two days, he has been very critical. Today morning (Sunday) also I've learned that there's no major improvement. We're hoping he gets better soon," he told Pinkvilla on Sunday.

Dayanand Shetty, who played the character of Daya in CID and is a very close friend of Dinesh Phadnis, told ABP News that Dinesh was suffering from liver, heart and kidney problems and his complications kept increasing day by day.

When was he admitted?

For the unversed, Dinesh Phadnis was admitted to Thunga Hospital in Kandivali on 30th November.

His close friends and cast of CID took to social media and penned a heartfelt note.

Fans and cast of CID console the untimely demise of Dinesh

A user mentioned, "Dinesh Phadnis ji aka Fredericks of our favourite show may u rest in peace indeed a great loss..."

Another mentioned, "Fredericks sir not a just character it's an emotion for us. RIP Comedy Master.."

When will his last rites be performed?

Dinesh Phadnis's last rites will be performed at Daulat Nagar cremation ground in Borivali shortly.