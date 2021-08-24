Nithiin and Nabha Natesh as the lead pair, the official remake of Andhadhun is made as 'Maestro' in Telugu. The trailer which was released earlier convinces the audience to watch the movie, yet not so different from the original movie 'Andhadhun'.

Actor Nithiin is to reprise Ayushmann Khurrana's role from Andhadhun in his upcoming movie 'Maestro'. He plays a blind pianist who gets involved in a brutal murder case. In the sequence of incidents, the story leads to the fact that Nithiin was never blind.

Maestro trailer:

Maestro, starring Nithiin and Tamannaah is the official Telugu remake of Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun. The trailer, which was released yesterday surely hit the bull's eye with all the thrilling elements imbibed in it.

Maestro's trailer reveals the most important streak from the movie. With the introduction of all the main roles from the Andhadhun remake, the makers seem to have avoided the risk and hence the trailer resembles the original content.

Nabha Natesh plays the role of Radhika Apte from Andhadhun, while Tamannah Bhatia reprises the female antagonist Tabu from the movie in Maestro. The trailer reveals the fact that Nithiin who plays the role of Ayushman, is to face a serious threat from a lady whom he is not even related to, in the movie.

Going by the Maestro trailer, Mahati Swara Sagar's music is as complementing as Yuvraj's cinematography.

Apart from the casting, the Maestro trailer appears like a scene-to-scene copy from Hindi's super hit black comedy- Andhadhun. Well, the makers have managed to maintain the hype around the release, with the interesting teaser and trailer cuts.

Well, we have to wait to see how far the 'Andhadhun' story would appeal to the native audience as 'Maestro'. Maestro is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, under the banner Sreshth Movies. Maestro's premiere on Disney + Hotstar will be announced soon by the makers.