It was indeed a thrilling match during Qualifier 2 between PBKS and MI, as Shreyas Iyer's team defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets to secure a place in the final. Punjab Kings will now face RCB on June 3 in a bid for their maiden IPL title.

PBKS chased down a massive target of 204 runs in just 16 overs, with Shreyas Iyer playing a sensational knock, an unbeaten 87 off 41 balls that led Punjab to a stunning victory. For PBKS fans, it was a moment of pure celebration and joy.

On the other hand, it was a heartbreak for MI fans. Tears rolled down as Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma were left shattered after the defeat.

Several photos and videos of PBKS and MI teammates have gone viral. One viral moment captured Shreyas Iyer celebrating with owner Preity Zinta, visibly emotional and breaking down in tears upon realizing that PBKS had reached the finals for the first time in 18 years.

For a team like Mumbai Indians, so accustomed to success and often dubbed "Ambani's team," this marks the fifth consecutive year without a trophy or even a final appearance, a significant blow to their legacy.

MI owners Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani were seen sitting on a sofa near the field, watching the match closely. Nita Ambani's reactions—placing her hand on her head, praying, and exchanging glances with Akash as Shreyas smashed boundaries—have gone viral, sparking a meme fest across social media.

Let's take a look at some of the best memes circulating online after MI's loss to PBKS.

PBKS will clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday, in Ahmedabad. Neither team has ever won the IPL.