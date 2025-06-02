All eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King. The multi-starrer project reportedly boasts an ensemble cast, not only featuring SRK and his daughter Suhana Khan, but also several other celebrities, making it one of the most highly anticipated films of Shah Rukh Khan's career.

LEAKED! Shah Rukh Khan's look from the King

The shooting of the SRK-Suhana Khan starrer King has already begun, and fans have started gathering around the Mumbai locations where the film is being shot.

Although SRK has kept most details related to the film under wraps, leaked clips and photos from the set have begun surfacing online.

On Sunday, a video of Shah Rukh Khan went viral. In the clip, he's seen confidently strolling through a lobby, flaunting a bold tattoo on his forearm. He looked pumped up, showing off his chiselled abs and toned muscles. SRK was seen wearing a beanie cap and his signature sunglasses, completing his rugged, stylish look.

As the video spread across social media, netizens were quick to comment that SRK looks half his age. His uber-cool, dapper appearance has struck a chord with not only millennials but also Gen Z.

What especially caught the internet's attention were his muscular arms, bold fake tattoos, and the overall fierce vibe. Known for flashing his iconic dimples, SRK instead appeared with a serious, intense expression—matching the film's reportedly gritty tone.

Here's what netizens had to say:

A user wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan's fierce new look from King is here—ripped physique, inked with bold tattoos, and all the swagger of a true legend!"

Another excited fan commented, "Beard. Biceps. Beanie. Badass. Shah Rukh Khan's not just ageing, he's evolving into a legend of fire!!"

A third user posted, "Shah Rukh Khan with full tattoos on his body... This look is fireee. #King is going to be huge."

About King

King is expected to be an action-packed thriller, with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film also marks the theatrical debut of Suhana Khan, who was previously seen in Netflix's The Archies.

Reports suggest that the film's ensemble cast may include Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma. The film is slated for a 2026 release and is directed by Siddharth Anand.