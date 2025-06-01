Popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife, Jankee Parekh have announced that they are expecting their second child. On Sunday, the couple shared a heartwarming joint post on Instagram, where Jankee was seen radiantly flaunting her baby bump while Nakuul lovingly posed by her side. Their son, Sufi, also joined the family photoshoot, looking thrilled and excited to become a big brother.

Announcing the happy news, they captioned the post: "The boy is ready for additional responsibility. So are we. We are accepting blessings, again."

The post was met with an outpouring of love, as fans and celebrities from the entertainment industry took to the comments section to shower the couple with congratulations. The photos quickly went viral, spreading joy across social media.

Dia Mirza commented, "How wonderful love love love love."

Actor Aditi Sharma wrote, "awwwww this is so wonderful. lots n lots of loveeee."

Tahira Kashyap wrote, "So sweet. God bless."

While Richa Chaddha said, "OMG congratulations."

Sufi, who is about three to four years old, had to undergo surgery for a bilateral inguinal hernia when he was just two months old. Jankee wrote, "Cut to the day of the surgery, the day he turned 2 months. Sufi behaved exactly as we had hoped. He slept until I handed him over to the surgeon in the OT. After the surgery, when he woke up, I spent the next hour praising him for being such a champ and explaining that he needed to wait a little longer for milk. I was amazed that this little boy, who usually needs milk every two hours, patiently waited for a total of seven hours before feeding. The smile on his face after finally getting milk was priceless."

Nakuul and Jankee tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their son, Sufi, in 2021.