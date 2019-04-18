There is a kind of innocence and beauty in Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's love story that makes it rare and unique since 1985. Their love story was no less than a romantic Bollywood movie which has been woven with all the colourful threads of life. And it wouldn't be wrong to say that one could never get tired talking or reading about the various aspects of their love life.

Even before meeting Mukesh, Nita had grabbed the much-needed attention of Dhirubhai Ambani and wife Kokilaben who kind of played cupid in their relationship. Nita has been a well-trained Bharatnatyam dancer and had left an everlasting impression on Mukesh's parents when they saw her dancing at an event.

In fact, Dhirubhai was the first one to initiate a call to Nita's family asking for her hand in marriage. So when Dhirubhai called up and introduced himself, Nita had slammed the phone down after she mistook the phone call for a prank.

Recalling the incident in an interview with The Times Of India, Nita Ambani explained, "It's true. I was in college and he saw me at a dance performance. He called and said, "I am Dhirubhai Ambani." I put the phone down. He called again and I said, "Yeah so, I am Elizabeth Taylor," and disconnected the line. The third time my father answered and told me, "It's really him! You better talk to him properly." That's how it started."

During their dating days, Mukesh Ambani used to take out Nita in his Mercedes in all their dates until the latter once asked him to travel her way in a BEST bus.

"The best seat is the front seat on top of a double decker" and he came with me. It was my favourite bus route, because it went through Juhu beach and you could see the sea and the sand from the top. We had such a blast," Nita had said.

Well, as they say, love can make your world go round.