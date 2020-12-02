Nissan India has launched the Magnite at a phenomenal, introductory (until December 31, 2020), price of Rs 4,99,000 (ex-showroom).

The company has commenced bookings of its all-new compact SUV at all Nissan dealerships in the country and on its website as well (https://book.nissan.in/).

Here's all you need to know about Nissan's latest offering in India.

Nissan Magnite Pricing vs the Competitors'

Nissan Magnite: As you can see in the image below, the Nissan starts at Rs 4.99 lakh and tops out at Rs 9.35 lakh. That makes the Magnite the only vehicle in this segment to offer a sub-ten-lakh-rupee top-end variant.

KIA Sonet: Until the Magnite arrived, the base Sonet was the cheapest vehicle in this segment at Rs 6.71 lakh. On the other hand, its top-end models are the costliest at 12.99 lakh rupees.

Tata Nexon: The next most affordable top-end petrol vehicle in this segment is the Tata Nexon at Rs 10.75 lakh. The base Nexon petrol costs 6.99 lakh rupees.

Ford Ecosport: The Ecosport's base model is the most expensive of the lot at Rs 8.2 lakh. The top-end costs Rs 11.58 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: The Brezza's base model costs Rs 7.34 lakh while its top-end variant is priced at Rs 11.15 lakh

Hyundai Venue: The Venue's base model is closer to the Sonet's at Rs 6.75 lakh. The top variant of this Hyundai costs 11.65 lakh.

Mahindra XUV 300: One of the most sensible and, therefore, underrated vehicles in this segment, the XUV 300's base model costs Rs 7.95 lakh while the top-end is priced at Rs 10.97 lakh.

It's pretty evident that this time Nissan has hit the ball so far out of the park that competitors won't even be able to try to come close. Forget direct competition; even the hatchbacks will feel the heat. For example, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno starts at Rs 5.64 lakh; the Hyundai i20 starts at Rs 6.8 lakh; even the Wagon R's base model starts at 4.46 lakh rupees!

Note: The prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi) mentioned in this story are for petrol models.

Nissan Magnite base model (XE) features: What do you get for Rs 4.99 lakh?

I don't generally list out the features, but this time I must because the base variant will be considered by people who might otherwise won't contemplate beyond a Wagon R. So, you obviously get the whole Magnite even if you buy the base variant of this Nissan. I had to reiterate that to hammer the fact that you're indeed getting value for your money here.

Therefore, you get the same (read: "brilliant") ride quality of the higher variants, because you get the same suspension which the buyers of higher variants get. You get the same spacious cabin, boot, and storage spaces.

You get the same electrically assisted, adjustable for tilt, steering wheel as well. You get all four power-windows, air-conditioning and heating, and a rear defogger along with a wiper. I don't remember the last time I saw all of that in a five-lakh-rupee car.

A few other important features and equipment worth mentioning:

Two airbags

ABS (Antilock Braking System)

EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution)

16-inch wheels

Anti-roll bar

Rear parking sensors

Immobiliser

Child lock

Auto warning hazard on emergency braking

Seatbelt reminder for driver & passenger

This Magnite comes with a naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 72 PS at 6250 rpm and 96 Nm at 3500 rpm. It comes with a five-speed manual gearbox. Of course, you can get this engine-gearbox combination in any of the four trims (XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium) on offer. The ARAI-tested fuel efficiency figure claimed by Nissan India is 18.75 km/l.

We tested the turbo petrol manual and turbo petrol CVT models, and you may read the details of both in our comprehensive review here: Nissan Magnite Review

Nissan Magnite mid and top-end variants features/equipment and optional Tech Pack

A 360-degree camera is a segment-first, while traction control is standard from XL trim onwards. You can see the important features and equipment in the image below. There's also an optional Tech Pack that comprises an air purifier, wireless charger, high-end JBL speakers, LED scuff plates, ambient mood lighting, and puddle lamps.

Nissan Magnite colour options

The Magnite is available in four dual-tone shades and four single-colour options.