Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media sites to dispel the speculations around the death of filmmaker Nishikant Kamat. Riteish Deshmukh, Sharad Kelkar, Sandhay Mridul and Milap Zaveri posted on Twitter that the director was still battling for life and not dead as reported by some media houses.

There were unconfirmed reports of Nishikant Kamat passing away on Monday and a few celebrities and journalists too expressed their condolence over it. Milap Zaveri, who too claimed that the filmmaker died in Hyderabad, clarified that he was alive.

"Just spoke to someone who is with Nishikant in the hospital right now. He hasn't passed away yet. Yes he is v critical and fighting life and death. But he is still alive, [sic]" he posted. The writer added, "Sadly the end seems inevitable anytime soon. But as of now Nishikant is still on ventilator. [sic]"

"Nishikant kamat is on ventilator support. He is still alive & fighting. Let's pray for him," tweeted actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted. The actor had earlier worked with the director in Marathi film Lai Bhaari in 2014.

He also requested media houses, who reported about his death, to put a clarification. "The news about Nishikant kamat is not true. Please," tweeted Sandhya Mridul.

Actor Sharad Kelkar gave an update about the issue by posting, "#NishikantKamat is still with us and on ventilator. Please pray for him,"

Meanwhile, John Abraham has said that he is in touch with Nishikanth's doctor. He wrote, "Nishikant is alive. In touch with his doctor. He is a fighter. Please pray for him. [sic]"

Bollywood actor Nishikant is alive. In touch with his doctor. He is a fighter. Please pray for him. Folded hands

Prior to this clarification, a few celebrities and journalists have tweeted about his death. Renuka wrote, "RIP my friend Nishikant Kamat. I will cherish the wonderful times we shared. What a talented filmmaker you were." Later, she deleted the post and wrote, ""So sorry for the tweet about Nishikant Kamat. Just heard that he is still among us & I hope he is blessed with a long life. Stay strong Nishi. Praying. [sic]"

Nishikant Kamat is an award-winning filmmaker who has made movies in Marathi and Hindi film industries. Dombivali Fast, Mumbai Meri Jaan and Ajay Devgn's Drishyam remain some of his notable films.