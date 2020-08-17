Marathi and Bollywood filmmaker Nishikant Kamat's condition is said to be critical even as the rumours of his death surfaced on social media sites.

The rumours started after celebrities started condoling his death, Director Milap Zaveri tweeted, "Heartbreaking news that Nishikant Kamat passed away. He judged My 1st play ever in Jaihind College where he awarded me best actor and writer. He was gonna direct "Sanak" written by @shiekhspear and me, starring @juniorbachchan. Sadly the film didn't happen. Will miss him."

However, he quickly clarified that Kamath was still alive. "Just spoke to someone who is with Nishikant in the hospital right now. He hasn't passed away yet. Yes he is v critical and fighting life and death. But he is still alive, [sic] he posted.

He added, "Sadly the end seems inevitable anytime soon. But as of now Nishikant is still on ventilator. [sic]"

The filmmaker was suffering from cirrhosis of liver in the past which relapsed, recently. He was being treated at a private hospital in Hyderabad and his condition was critical for over a week now.

The 50-year old filmmaker started his directorial career with Marathi film Dombivali Fast. The film earned him a lot of appreciation after which he remade the movie in Tamil titled Evano Oruvan with Madhavan in the lead.

He directed eight movies till date of which Mumbai Meri Jaan, which was based on 2006 Mumbai Bombings, and Drishyam remain his popular works.

He also acted in movie after donning grease paint for the first time with Bollywood flick Hava Aney Dey. He was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwani's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. He was busy with Darbadaar which is scheduled to hit the screens in 2022.